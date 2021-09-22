AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about the promotion’s big shows at Arthur Ashe Stadium this week, which include Dynamite: Grand Slam and a special two-hour edition of Rampage. Highlights from the Mad King’s interview can be found below.

Says all the members of the roster from New York are excited to return for this week’s shows:

“I don’t think we’re invading New York. We’re back, well, I’m back in town. I believe all the New Yorkers on our roster are like, ‘We’re coming back to take it back. This is ours. We grew up here. This isn’t a company thing, this is our thing.’ A lot of the New Yorkers like me, Santana, and Ortiz all feel like, ‘we let you have New York and now we’re coming to take back our tower.’”

Says AEW is more successful in New York because of the bigger names:

“We have bigger names. We have names that people want to see. Like him or not, people want to see Kenny Omega. I don’t like the Bucks, but people want to see The Bucks. People want to see Miro. They want to see Punk. We’re capturing people’s imaginations.”

