“The Mad King” has some goals he still wants to accomplish in All Elite Wrestling.

Eddie Kingston recently returned to in-ring action for AEW in September following over a year on the sidelines dating back to May of 2024 due to a leg injury.

And now that he’s back, he can start working on accomplishing a few of the goals he still has remaining.

During an appearance on the November 5 episode of Busted Open Radio, the first-ever AEW Continental Champion and former ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion spoke about how AEW has changed since he first joined the company, goals he still wants to accomplish in his pro wrestling career, as well as his friendship with Jon Moxley.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On his friendship with Jon Moxley: “When I was out injured, not a lot of people came to see me but Jon did. Jon brought me his wife, his kid. He didn’t have to. It was like eight o’clock at night and I’m like, ‘What are you doing, the baby’s gotta eat. Let the baby eat and go to sleep.’ He’s like, nah, nah, they wanted to see you, blah blah blah. We didn’t talk business, we didn’t talk wrestling. We talked life. That’s my friendship with Moxley.”

On if he believes AEW is still the same place as when he arrived in 2020 against Cody Rhodes: “No, it’s changed. It’s definitely changed. The roster has changed. The office has changed. All that stuff. Is it changed for good or for bad? That’s not for me to say, because I still get my check. So, to me, it’s good still.”

On a legendary venue he wants to have a match in: “The most important one for me, because of my love for Japanese wrestling, is just to fight in Budokan Hall. Just one time, because that’s where my favorite match happened, 6/3/94 [Mitsuharu] Misawa and [Toshiaki] Kawada.”

On who he wants to win AEW World Tag-Team Championships with: “Being a Tag Champion with Hook or Ortiz is another goal. And honestly, you know what? When you say most important, honestly, this is me not being a good soldier or anything like that, because I can give a f*ck less. This is about the pro wrestling business. I want to see AEW thrive and get better as time goes on and the younger guys learn from guys like [Jon Moxley] and other people. You know what I mean?”

On wanting to leave AEW better than he found out when he is all said-and-done: “I just want the company to be better for when I’m gone. I can say I left it, I left pro wrestling better than when I went in. You know what I mean? I want to be Terry Funk at the end. I want people to say, ‘Eddie tried.’ That’s it.”

