AEW star Eddie Kingston was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss his decision to sign with AEW, where the Mad King reveals that a conversation with SCU’s Christopher Daniels, as well as some advice from his mother, is what helped him ultimately make up his mind. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he talked with Christopher Daniels prior to signing with AEW:

Actually I talked to Christopher Daniels. So they offered me the deal and I listened to the other side (I guess that’s what you call them). And I was just weighing options but then my mother was the final nail. She goes, ‘You won’t be happy over there, trust me.’

How his mom helped him make the final decision:

Who knows me better than my mother? The bottom line with the whole thing is, I know more people at AEW and I know there’s a lot more heart there. I think for her that’s what she thought. She was like I’m gonna be with people who love it, just as much as I do.

Says he has to share things with his mom:

Oh, I gotta tell her things. If I don’t tell her stuff I’ll keep it inside and next thing you know I’ll blow up at the wrong time. Moxley will tell you a couple stories about me blowing up.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)