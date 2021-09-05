AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to hype this evening’s ALL OUT pay per view, where the Mad King challenges Miro for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he feels the pressure to deliver at tonight’s ALL OUT:

“Well I feel pressured but in a good way. When I say good pressure, I mean the pressure that makes diamonds. Because we have so many great professional wrestlers here, you gotta step your game up. Especially if you are on a pay per view, there is not a lot of slots for guys to get on. So when you do get on, you have to show and prove.”

Says he needs to put up a great fight so fans want to keep watching him wrestle:

“Me, Butcher and Blade used to have the same code, ‘force in the hand’. It means when we go out there on TV or pay per view, Rampage or Dynamite, we go out there and we do everything we can to force the hand by doing our jobs better than anybody else can. That’s how you force the hand and keep yourself on TV and on pay per view and all that. So if I go into this pay per view with Miro, either a) I don’t win, or b) I don’t put on a great fight, then why would people want to see me anymore? Why would Tony Khan put me on the show if I can’t perform or fight or win? I like that pressure, so I’m going into this thinking I’m going to bust Miro up and win. That’s it, there is no other way here for me to think.”

Says he knows Miro’s weakness:

“Also Miro has a chink in his armour with his neck, I’ll let everyone know my game plan I am going after his neck. All of my moves survive by the neck anyway. There is my gameplan Miro. But that’s the thing and that is what I am amped up about.”