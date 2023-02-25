AEW announced on last night’s Rampage that the Face of the Revolution ladder matchup will be taking place on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite rather than on the March 5th Revolution pay-per-view.

Competing in that match will be Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Powerhouse Hobbs, AR Fox and Komander, who is making his AEW debut. One of those stars has now revealed that he found out about the matchup on Twitter.

Eddie Kingston, who is known to be very honest about his feelings towards the promotion, responded to the news that he would be competing in the dangerous contest by writing, “What the fuck! Ugh come on really!?!?!,” on Twitter. When a fan jokingly insinuated that this is how Kingston found out about the match, the Mad King confirmed that suspicion by writing, “I DID.”

