AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports program to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he felt after his match with Miro at ALL OUT, and his thoughts on Chikara following the Speaking Out allegations. Highlights are below.

Says he had a panic attack after ALL OUT because of all the attention he was receiving:

I was very open on another interview after the pay-per-view [All Out] with Miro, I got a lot of attention from the match and I had a panic attack that night, because I didn’t like the attention, because I don’t see myself as this big Eddie Kingston on f*cking TV, TNT, no. I’m a pro wrestler. This is all I ever wanted to do, that’s it. I’m not a celebrity, I’m not an actor, I’m not… I’m not anything. I’m just me and I’m just a pro wrestler man and this is what I always wanted to do and this is what I fought for.

On Chikara and the Speaking Out movement:

I remember the day all the CHIKARA stuff happened, Bryce [Remsburg] called me and he was very down and out. I don’t know the whole stuff that happened because I stopped reading it because it was during that Speaking Out and that hit my soul, the Speaking Out. Like all of this stuff happening and I was like, ‘Whoa’ and it’s during the pandemic, we’re all at home, you know what I mean? It was like, ‘Oh man, what –’ you open your phone up, it’s this person, that person, this person and I knew some of the guys. I was close with some of the guys and I’m like, ‘What is going on here?’ I actually talked to some of the guys that were accused of stuff and I told them, ‘Yo, get help. Get help. That’s all I could tell you. Get help’ and I hope they are. They will never be back at wrestling I don’t think but, that’s fine. At least get help for your future, you know what I mean? But anyway, I digress. But all that stuff was so mentally whatever, so I didn’t read anything about what happened with CHIKARA. I just didn’t read it.

