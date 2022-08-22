AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently appeared on the Under The Ring program to discuss his months-long feud with Chris Jericho, a rivalry that the Mad King says was far from his favorite work, and even calls the Demo God a headache to worth inside the squared circle. Check out Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How he disliked all of his matches with Jericho:

“Oh I hated them all, I hated every single one of them. I don’t like any of my work plus I don’t like Chris [Jericho]. Being in the ring with him was a headache, it was seven months of a headache but I’m proud that it’s over, for now. Knowing Chris, [he’ll] probably do something to get me mad and we’ll probably get back in there.”

Says he learned a lot, and that’s not necessarily a good thing:

“Did I learn a lot? Yeah, I learned what it was to be a snake backstage like Chris. I learned to avoid people like Chris and his group, so I did learn from it but it was seven months of my life that I can’t have back so thanks a lot Chris.”

