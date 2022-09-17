Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured top superstar Eddie Kingston cutting a promo on Sammy Guevara, and officially challenging the Spanish-Sex God to a matchup at next week’s Grand Slam Rampage. This is a bout that was originally set for ALL OUT but ended up being pulled due to the two men’s backstage altercation.

The Mad King took to Twitter after the promo aired and revealed that a ton had been cut, mostly due to time, but also because he cursed a lot. He takes more shots at Guevara in the process, then tells fans to watch the full version on the Road To Grand Slam special that will air next week.

His full tweet reads, “It had to be cut short for time(I also cursed a lot) But I said more and why so many things have gone wrong for me since my match with Jericho(Barbwire everywhere match) hopefully to will be on a road to. NY! LET’S GET IT!”

In a separate tweet he writes, “I am also not dumb, I know Sammy will bring it to me. I know he would love to embarrassed me when I am home. He is a former 3 x tnt champ I get it. But here we,forgive me discovery. But with all due respect fuck him he ain’t embarrassing nobody.”

