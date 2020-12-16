AEW has announced on Twitter that top company star Eddie Kingston will be “addressing his enemies” on tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Mad King has recently been feuding with a returning PAC, as well as Lance Archer and the Lucha Bros.

Tonight on #AEWDynamite, Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies LIVE! Watch Dynamite tonight on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/DYNvNwEJRp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020

UPDATED DYNAMITE LINEUP

* SCU vs. The Acclaimed

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow) vs. Best Friends, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight

* World Title Eliminator Match, No DQ and Anything Goes: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Sting appears live

*Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies