The road to recovery continues for “The Mad King.”

Eddie Kingston surfaced on social media this week to give fans an update on his surgically repaired leg, sharing a video of the grueling physical rehab he has been doing.

“I tried to find some ‘motivational’ quote,” Kingston wrote as the caption to the video on his official Instagram page. “But let’s be real, sh*t sucked and I hate doing it.”

Kingston concluded, “But it has to be done.”

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has been on the sidelines from AEW since May of 2024. There is still no definitive timetable regarding when he will return to action. We will keep you updated as more information continues to surface.