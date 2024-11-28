An update has surfaced regarding the status of Eddie Kingston.

The AEW star known as “The Mad King” has been sidelined since May after suffering a broken tibia and tearing his ACL and meniscus during a match for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

Following surgery over the summer, Kingston has reportedly been “relentlessly pushing himself” through physical therapy in hopes of returning to the ring as soon as possible.

Despite his determination, doctors have cautioned that he likely won’t be medically cleared to compete until June of 2025 at the earliest.

When asked for comment, Kingston shared his trademark blunt perspective: “Health insurance is a scam.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the AEW return status and injury recovery process of Eddie Kingston continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)