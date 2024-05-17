A confirmation on an injury to Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King got hurt during his matchup against Gabriel Kidd at the May 11th NJPW Resurgence event. Kingston would lose the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship to Kidd, then was attacked by The Elite (Young Bucks & Jack Perry) afterward. AEW announced on Wednesday that Kingston would no longer be competing in the Anarchy in the Arena matchup against The Elite at Double or Nothing.

Today, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Kingston broke his leg when facing Kidd. AEW was forced to change Dynamite and the Double or Nothing match, which they did by inserting Darby Allin into the mix. There is currently no timetable on when Kingston will return, but expect for him to be out of action for a while.

