Eddie Kingston was recently suspended by AEW.

A new report from PWInsider and Dave Meltzer notes that Kingston was suspended by AEW a few weeks back after a verbal altercation with Sammy Guevara at the AEW TV tapings at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Kingston is no longer suspended.

There was a Guevara promo in the ring that got physical when Guevara returned backstage. Kingston confronted Guevara, taking issue with something he said in the promo about Kingston’s appearance. The two were separated and Kingston was suspended for several weeks, and has not been at AEW events since then.

It was interesting when Guevara and Tay Melo retained their AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles over Dante Martin and Skye Blue at the Quake By The Lake Rampage tapings on August 11 in Minneapolis, and Guevara’s post-match promo with Kingston did not air. This is the promo that led to the backstage incident. AEW ended up airing the match, but not the promo, which included Guevara accepting Kingston’s challenge for All Out. During that promo, Guevara called Kingston out and said he was a “fat piece of shit like the fans,” according to a correspondent. AEW then aired Kingston’s response from backstage on the big screen, and Kingston said he was going to do what Guevara and Melo do – take a vacation until the match, and that Ruby Soho and Ortiz would be coming for Guevara and Melo. Kingston also said he wouldn’t insult Guevara, but would speak to him like a man, calling him a disgusting pig and then saying it’s now pig hunting season.

Kingston reportedly told Meltzer that he sometimes does things he shouldn’t, adding that he was sorry, and that he owns up to whatever he did.

Kingston told PWInsider, “You know the truth. I wouldn’t lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong.”

It’s believed that Kingston will be back next Wednesday.

There’s no official word on if Guevara was suspended. He was not at last week’s TV tapings in West Virginia, but there were lots of travel issues that week. Guevara and Melo did work last night’s AEW Rampage taping, going up against Ortiz and Soho.

It’s believed that Kingston vs. Guevara is still scheduled for AEW All Out on September 4, but that has not been confirmed.

