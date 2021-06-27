As AEW Saturday Night Dynamite went off the air company star Eddie Kingston addressed the live crowd from Daily’s Place with a post-show speech that included the Mad King taking shots at WWE.

Kingston states that while “the competition” will sometimes not listen to their fans AEW is all about the people, adding that no one in the “other company” has as much heart as any member of the AEW roster.

Because the competition sometimes doesn’t want to hear their fans. I guess I’m burning another bridge. Surprise. Ladies and Gentlemen, AEW cares about their fans. Because we are not here just to get ourselves a paycheck. We’re here every week, with you people, without you people, and we come out here and we bust our asses. Because we love professional wrestling. I will give the devil his due, but you saw a match between Kenny Omega and my dude, Jungle Boy, that you will not see on the other channel. You will not see legends who are respected on the other channel. You will not see people like me and my best friend on the other channel. And you will not see the heart that everybody in that locker room has on the other channel. Ladies and Gentlemen, I was supposed to send you home happy, but I’m speaking from my heart and the bottom line is this, we are AEW, we will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you. I know our World Champion, I don’t like him, but he does the ‘So long, Goodnight,’ all that jazz. I’m just going to say a little New York thing, “Try the veal. Tip your waitress. Get home safe.

You can see the full video below courtesy of Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.Net. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)