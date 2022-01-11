AEW superstar Eddie Kingston was the latest guest on the Battleground Podcast where the Mad King discussed a number of different topics, including his love for Santana and Ortiz and how he thinks they would have been AEW tag champs if not for their Inner Circle comrade, Chris Jericho. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that he loves Santana and Ortiz but doesn’t like that they are teamed with Jericho:

If I had my way…there are a lot of things going on with Garcia and 2point0 and now Jericho is sticking his nose in my business. I love PNP, those are my boys for years, I love them both to death. I don’t like it that they are with Jericho and never did. Whatever, we all have to make money. I have my own opinion on Jericho. I don’t want his help, I don’t need his help. He’s helping out PNP, but are they world tag team champions?

Says Santana and Ortiz would be AEW tag champions if not for Jericho:

No because they are busy dealing with Jericho’s beef. You can put this on clickbait, clickbait the **** out of this, if it wasn’t for Chris Jericho and his beef with random people, Proud N Powerful would be world tag team champions. I’m saying it now. If Jericho don’t like it, come see me in Raleigh, I’ll be there. Jericho is not the guy from Smokey Mountain, he’s not the guy from New Japan. Don’t come at me and try to help me. I don’t want your help. Go help PNP get a world tag title shot instead of worrying about yourself. Clickbait it.

