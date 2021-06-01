AEW star Eddie Kingston recently held a Q&A on AdFreeShows and was asked by Inside the Ropes about international talents he would like to see in the young promotion, as well as how important it is for him to give back to the indie scene. Highlights are below.

Says he can’t wait until things open so he can give back to the indies that supported him:

There’s so much talent there that I can’t wait till everything opens up. I can’t wait to go back and show my love to those promotions for keeping me fed during my years [when I was] not with AEW. You know what I mean? Got to give back. That’s what I did with AIW recently.

Names international talents he wants to see in AEW: