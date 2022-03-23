Eddie Kingston made an appearance on Wrestling with Freddie to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His childhood:

“I grew up in a house that was pretty rough. It was New York. My father and his brothers grew up in New York during the ’50s, ’60s, and 70s, and it wasn’t good. It wasn’t nice. I’ve seen some stuff that went down. I was like the Christopher Columbus of the grandkids. I saw the tail end of a lot of bad things, and that kind of sticks with you here. It just stuck with me over time. I also learned that no one talks. No one talks about nothing. Inside my grandmother’s house, my grandmother Mary’s house, was madness. It would be just madness in the house, but as soon as we walked outside, they used to call it being like the Kennedys. We would just wave. Everything’s great. No one knows nothing. Everything’s great. Yeah. My nephew just threw someone through a window. It doesn’t matter. Everything’s good outside in public.”

Recruiting Ted DiBiase to train him:

“You always need the fundamentals. I’ll drop a name. He probably would never remember this. But a little story, I got kicked out of my first wrestling school. Surprise. Me and my old partner, Blackjack Marciano, and a bunch of other friends, Jigsaw and a couple other guys, were so desperate to keep learning that we got our money together, we rented a ring, and paid for Ted DiBiase to come and teach us, like a flight, a shi**y hotel, and all this stuff. The best advice he ever gave us was. ‘The fundamentals never change. You need them no matter what.’ So for us in the ring, it’s not just the technique, it’s the fundamentals.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription