AEW is currently dealing with the fallout from a few separate backstage physical altercations.
The first happened after the AEW All Out press conference when The Elite fought with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Before that, Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and the third happened between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. Andrade reportedly hit Guevara and is suspended.
Speaking with ESPR, Kingston talked about his belief that the backstage feuds in AEW result from people not knowing “how to use their words.”
“It’s real simple, you have a bunch of people back there with egos,” Kingston said (h/t Fightful). “Some people believe other people don’t deserve to be in AEW, other people do believe they deserve to be in AEW, so when you have a bunch of men and women who don’t know how to use their words, things are going to happen in the back.”