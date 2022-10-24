AEW is currently dealing with the fallout from a few separate backstage physical altercations.

The first happened after the AEW All Out press conference when The Elite fought with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Before that, Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and the third happened between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. Andrade reportedly hit Guevara and is suspended.

Speaking with ESPR, Kingston talked about his belief that the backstage feuds in AEW result from people not knowing “how to use their words.”