Eddie Kingston is ready to die fighting Claudio Castagnoli.

The Mad King spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of his showdown with the Swiss Superman at this evening’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event, with Kingston’s NJPW STRONG Openweight Title and Claudio’s ROH World Title on the line. During his chat Kingston explains his yearslong hatred for Claudio and why he has zero respect for him.

I don’t respect anything about Claudio. I don’t even respect that Claudio is a great wrestler, even though he is. As a person, I think he’s garbage. I don’t give a f— what he has to say. Talk is cheap. Let’s let our actions do the talking. This is not a business to me. I’m not wearing a fancy suit to work like him. This is not just a paycheck for me. If it was, I’d be working somewhere else as a coach. This is my life. I am a wrestler, and I’m going to fight with my heart and soul.

Claudio defeated Kingston earlier this year at Supercard of Honor, then pinned him again at All Out. Kingston says that if Claudio wants to beat him tonight he’ll have to kill him.

If you’re going to beat me in New York, you’re going to have to kill me. Claudio is going to have to put me down for a lot longer than three seconds.

In his chat with Sports Illustrated Claudio also spoke about his disdain for Kingston, as well as his goals of wrestling at the Tokyo Dome and Arena Mexico. You can read about that by clicking here.