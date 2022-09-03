AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently joined the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast to hype up tomorrow’s ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago, where the Mad King will be taking on NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii on the Zero Hour pre-show.

During the interview, Kingston was asked how much longer he thinks he will be able to compete in the grueling industry. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How he is taking much better care of his body these days:

“I got time because now I know how to take care of my body, and now I’m blessed enough to be paid so I can buy me a little portable sauna. I can buy myself an ice bath, you know what I mean? So, I got all that stuff and I’m looking things up, how to keep going, and doctors and this and that.”

Thinks he has a good decade left to compete:

“I tell people all the time I got 10 years left, I believe, so I can hit the magical number 30, because that used to be the old school wrestlers’ thing. Hit 30 years in the business, that’s like when you really did it, you know what I mean? I got 10 more years and I’ll tell you right now I got eight great years left.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)