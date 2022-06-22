AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently joined The Ringer’s MackMania program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his desire to be the world champion in the promotion, and how in his mind that is the only thing that truly makes you the top guy. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wont be satisfied until he is world champion:

No, I’m never happy [with my position], but that’s what drives me. I’m not mad [Kingston laughed]. I have had my situation, I can tell you that much, you know what I mean? I’m not mad at that situation. I’m not happy because I’m not satisfied, because I’m still working. I’m not the top guy in my mind and I’m old school in this sense, the top guy’s the world champ, doesn’t matter who it is. That’s my opinion.

How in his mind the world champion is the top guy no matter what the numbers say:

It doesn’t matter who has the highest rating or the highest demo or whatever. If the company trusts you to make you their worlds champion or the worlds champion in our case, in AEW’s case, then, you know, you’re the top guy, you’re the one, you’re carrying the company and I’m not there, yet. You see, so I’m not satisfied, I’m not happy, you know? And it’s funny how I get more joy out of seeing my friends succeed there than myself because I wanna keep going. I don’t wanna be content. That’s my biggest fear is getting content because then, there’s no point. There’s no point in doing it no more.

