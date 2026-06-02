Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Eddy Mansfield

Date: 06/02/2026

Your Host: “Arizona” James Walsh

I, “Arizona” James Walsh, have always found that I click with certain guests and they become more than guys I interview but actual friends of mine. It happened early on with a toned young lady wrestler. And, it continued years later with “Rugged” Rod Price. And, over the past few years, I’ve become friends with one of the most outspoken yet real people ever in professional wrestling, the “Continental Lover” Eddy Mansfield!

A few weeks ago, Eddy broke the news about Marty Jannetty’s foot amputation. When he did, I shared my complicated history with Marty that involves me meeting my wife who I’ve been married to for 19 years now thanks to Marty but also has some dark twists and turns along the way. Eddy called me on it saying now was not the time for that… And, he was right. Now, I’m “Arizona” James. I’m a hot head! I don’t often take the advice of others to heart because I tend to think I’m right about everything. And yet, I wasn’t right. I was wuh… Wuh… Ok, I was wrong. And, I can admit it. It takes words from a wise man I truly respect to ever change my mind on something. And, I respect Eddy Mansfield! I also wish Marty Jannetty nothing but the best as he navigates through his new reality.

Eddy Mansfield has a book just about finished and ready to publish but it has been delayed due to signing a 3 film deal 2 related to the book and the other a movie about wrestling as well. Eddy also has a Country Music series due out later this summer and a True Crime documentary series as well with TV networks and air dates still to be announced.

To listen, please visit www.WrestlingEpicenter.com! Also, check out our archive of over 900 other interviews conducted over the past 24 years. And, check out our store. Buy something to keep us going free and clear!

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/dml0QLhMU9w

EDDY MANSFIELD:

On the status of his autobiography:

“I’ve got a 3 motion picture deal that has come up too. And, that is holding my damn book up. They want it to be up to date. I’ve got about 4 chapters left that I want to write. Because, I want to write about the people that reached out and helped me. Some real heavy hitters. Hardly anybody ever helped me in my day, James. Except myself! But, these guys and girls are real big heavy hitters in the industry and I want to make sure and mention them.”

On a teaser for the book to hold us over:

“I’ve got a lot of great stories in there. It is not a slam book. I’m not going to just slam people. It is a story book, man! I tell my story. But, I’ll give you one. We talked about Terry Funk giving you the “Arizona James” name. Well, here’s a story about Funk. He was with me and I had some Barbizon models at the Omni. Funk was with me, he had a falling out with his wife. She kicked him out or something. So, he went with me. We hung out with these Barbizon models, we had to take them back to the school. It is a Hell of a story. We were cutting through neighborhoods to get them back to the school. Well, we get to the front of the building and this big fat Georgia redneck security guard – The stereotypical Georgia redneck… I want to say more about him but I can’t. Anyway, he goes, “What you boys doin’ here?” Terry funk looked back at him, and I almost died. Terry goes, “I came to get my toothpaste.” (laughs) The guy continued, “You can’t be here.” Terry said, “Eddy, you grab one leg, I’ll grab the other, and we’ll throw his fat ass off this balcony.” The fat guy went “woah, woah, woah” and backed off, Terry said, “Now you leave us alone while I go get my toothpaste!” Well, we got the girls, we went back off between the houses with the girls, and that was that. That is a true story.”

On what message he wants people to take from the book:

“Being successful in life makes you a winner. I’ve fought a lot of battles and I’ve won all of them. Guys still ask me, “Do you miss the wrestling business?” Well, yeah. I do miss it. But, I don’t miss the bullshit. I used to call wrestling Canadian money. I didn’t want to make Canadian money. I wanted to make real money.”

On if he still feels WwE should ahve done more for Marty Jannetty:

“What do you think? Hell yeah! Marty made them a lot of money over the years. The Rockers were one of the hottest tag teams during one of the hottest eras,. Why didn’t they reward him like they did Shawn Michaels? I’ve known Marty Jannetty for decades. Marty Jannetty has done far more good than he ever did bad. There would never have been a Shawn Michaels if it wasn’t for Marty Jannetty. Did you ever think about that?”

On why wrestling doesn’t take care of its own:

“The wrestling business is a soap opera. It has more lies in it than reality. The wrestling business sucks when it comes to taking care of its own. That is why I stood up years ago to try and get guys medical help. We break down, man! I could name 300 guys that are dead now that could have used help. That is what breaks my heart about this business. It doesn’t take care of the ones that make it the money.”

On Kevin Nash saying wrestling should unionize:

“Welcome to the fucking party, Kevin! I’m glad he said it. But, it should have happened years ago. And, when they just released a bunch of talented guys from the roster and the very next day announce that Nick Khan and Mark Shapiro each got a million dollar a year plus raise, that is bad, man. That is why the boys should have a voice.”

On how the union could work:

“You know, when I ran the IWF in Universal Studios in Orlando, if I was able to keep it going a little longer, I was going to try and find a way to get the wrestlers in SAG, the Screen Actors Guild. Just being on television could qualify you for AFTRA. But, it is all combined now, SAGAFTRA. Being a part of that would do a lot of good for a lot of guys families. They would know, “Well, I’ve got this, I’ve got that.” Now, they go to work and they go, “Man, I hope I don’t get hurt tonight.” It is sad that they have to do that. Some people say, “Well, they don’t have to do that.” Hey, look. Wrestlers are human too!”

On if Marty Jannetty belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Why isn’t he in there already? I mean, seriously, why isn’t he? The Rockers were one of the hottest tag teams of one of the hottest periods in their company’s history. Marty and Shawn were far and away better than Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, the Rock and Roll Express. They were. So, why isn’t he in already? He should be.”

On if the WWE Hall of Fame is as legitimate as Cooperstown or Canton:

“Why not? It isn’t like pro football isn’t rigged. Baseball… All major sports are, in some way, fixed. Why do you think a manager puts in a pitcher that has a 5.4 ERA as a reliever in a close game? Why do you think there are controversial referee calls in football? It is all bullshit. At least pro wrestling is up front about it being predetermined.”

On sports betting hurting sports:

“Look at the NBA coaches that got fired for it. And still, Pete Rose is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame. What a disgrace.”

On if pro wrestling has reason for concern given the dip in popularity recently:

“No. There will always be wrestling. Always. WWE is a big company and even if it does dip down a little, it will always find away.”

On recently seeing AEW:

“I watched AEW a couple of weeks ago. At least, I tried to. I saw a match that literally had a dozen supericks within a minute or two of each other. What are they doing? And, they’ve got that Tony Schiavone. He was one of the guys who helped kill WCW. And, he’s calling their shows laughing and giggling at the stupidity of it. What an idiot. If they gave me the book for one month, I could turn that whole company completely around.”

On what he likes about modern wrestling:

“Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is real. He’s an athlete. When I see him, I know pro wrestling is in a good place. Bron Breakker, Rick Steiner’s son. He’s a real athlete. I believe him when he’s out there. There are other guys too. And, the “Wise Man” Paul Heyman. He’s the best manager of all time.”

On if Paul Heyman is superior to Bobby Heenan:

“Bobby Heenan couldn’t carry Paul Heyman’s jock. He really couldn’t. Paul Heyman can get heat with the most simple things. He is so good and is a genius in his own right.”