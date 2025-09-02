Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Eddy Mansfield

Date: 08/29/2025

Your Host: James Walsh

Eddy Mansfield is a unique guy. A complicated yet amiable gentleman who has been a main event wrestler, a successful promoter of a national wrestling promotion broadcasting from Universal Studios, and an award winning producer outside of the wrestling world. Joining us for round 3, Mansfield discusses recent stories with us including the passing of Hulk Hogan, the Raja Jackson incident, the latest on his feud with Jim Cornette, and more. He also discusses asking Jimmy Snuka if he killed the girl, Jimmy Hart blocking him from bringing in “Macho Man” Randy Savage for the XWF, and more. Oh, and a few new shots at Jim Cornette as well.

All of this plus we give the worldwide exclusive on the title of Eddy Mansfield’s upcoming book! What is it? Listen and hear!

On revealing the title of his book:

“It is going good. What I’m going to do is I’m going to reveal, right here on your show, the title of my book. The reason I’m doing it here is because you have been good to Eddy Mansfield… Not just good to Eddy Mansfield, you’ve been honest. And, honestly means a lot. The title of my book is going to be “The Continental Lover” Eddy Mansfield Uncensored!”

On one of the nuggets you can expect in the book:

“One scoop I’ll give you is that one of the chapters in my book will be about when I was producing the XWF and what they tried to do to me when I tried to book Randy “Macho Man” Savage because they didn’t want Randy and Hulk Hogan near each other – Jimmy Hart and Brian Knobbs decided that. There will be a chapter all about that and the details are unbelievable. Everyone thinks Jimmy Hart is a good guy. He’s not a good guy. He’s a scum bag. He went from Memphis, Tennessee and being Jerry Lawler’s stooge to being Hulk Hogan’s stooge. You’ve got to watch him. He’ll steal every dollar he can! I’ve done business with him.”

On how detailed we can expect the book to be:

“Do you think Eddy Mansfield is finally going to write a book and he’s not going to blow your friggin’ mind? I’m putting the finishing touches on it right now – Maybe the final 8 chapters or so which will take us up to modern times with the True Crime and Country Music Lyrics series I have just about set to debut on national television soon. But, there’s a lot of stories in here that will blow your mind.”

On the time he married Missy Hyatt:

“(laughs) Oh, that was all a rib! Missy is a friend of mine. But, she did me a favor. There was a crazy arena rat that was after me and the newspaper reporting that we were married helped get her off my back. I got her first, though. Before Jake Roberts, Eddy Mansfield brought Missy Hyatt into pro wrestling.”

On the newspaper article about Missy and him being all over Google when you look up Eddy Mansfield:

“That was because of some fucking mark – I think it was Jerry Oates’ son. Jerry Oates, who left his wife and whole family. He posted that to try and embarrass me. All it does is add to the legend that is Eddy Mansfield!”

On the passing of Hulk Hogan:

“Oh man. Hulk was responsible for one of the greatest nights of my life. He, Kid Rock, and I… We opened the Univeral Hard Rock Hotel. It was a great night. A lot of pretty ladies… Riding around in a limousine… Oh, it was a great night.”

On his early memories of Hulk:

“Let me tell you about Hulk. I was with Hulk in the beginning. ANd, I’m the one who told him, “You need to get your ass to New York and out of the Southern States.” I told him that because he wasn’t a high spot guy. And, he’d do well in New York. He went to New York and it was over. Then he went to Minnesota and did Rocky 3…. You know, Terry Funk got him that spot in Rocky 3?”

On the negative response from some fans towards Hulk even upon his death:

“That’s wrestling fans. Wrestling fans are unappreciative sons of bitches and that is why I don’t care what they have to say. But, that is a good reason why I was a heel. I don’t care what anybody has to say about me. I’m not a babyface kind of guy. But, the more they say bad stuff about me, the mroe I win! Hulk said the “N” word. I turn on the radio, I hear the “N” word all the time. I hear it in music, I see it on TV. It is used all the time. So what? I’m sure he didn’t mean it. But, to hate on someone so much because of a word is stupid.”

On WWE Unreal and LFG pealing back the curtain and if he feels wrestling owes him an apology:

“You turn on A&E and you see Bubba Dudley, The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels… Shawn Michaels who stole from Eddy Mansfield from San Antonio – Put that on the record. You see them doing their LFG show and you see WWE Unreal on Netflix and I will say this. After all of this, you can never point your finger at Eddy Mansfield for the 20/20 special ever again.”

On Jimmy Snuka and the killing of Nancy Argentino:

“Jimmy Snuka worked for the XWF and he was in the truck with me. One day, I turned to him and I asked him point blank, “Why did you kill Nancy Argentino?” He looked down and he said, “I didn’t mean to do that.” That was it. I turned back to producing and said, ‘Ok.” I knew Nancy Argentino. She was a good person – An arena rat for sure. And, a good looking one. But, she was a good person.”

On the Raja Jackson incident:

“If I give you my body and trust that you are going to work and you hit me as hard as you can without me even knowing it is coming, does that make you a tough guy? Of course it doesn’t. That was disgusting. He belongs in prison.”

On Billy Gunn:

“Billy Gun would still be shoveling shit as a cowboy if it wasn’t for me. He is unappreciative. I trained him and it was because of the IWA that he got picked up by the WWF.”

On Rob Van Dam:

“I trained Rob Van Dam and he’s one of the few guys who ever has said thank you. He thanked me twice, 2 times, in his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech. I appreciate that.”

On Jim Cornette:

“I noticed there hasn’t been a response back from Jim Cornette. He never met me yet he has always said such nasty things about me. Hey, at least I never was thrown out of arenas. He has such hate towards me over the 20/20 special and we never even met. I don’t understand it.”