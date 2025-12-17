“The Continental Lover” Eddy Mansfield has given the Wrestling Epicenter the green light to announce the pending release of his autobiography titled “Stars, Scars, & Spotlights: The Continental Lover Story!”

Eddy Mansfield is a former headline attraction in territories throughout the United States filling arenas everywhere he went. Mansfield also was at the center of controversy during the 20/20 special on pro wrestling as he demonstrated how wrestlers bleed during that special which resulted in him being blackballed from the business for several years.