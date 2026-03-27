Back in December, we at the Wrestling Epicenter announced that the legendary “Continental Lover” Eddy Mansfield had signed a book deal to release his life story in book form. The book is still on its way with a releate date planned for this summer. Well, there’s more news on the Eddy Mansfield front!

We have learned through a source close to the situation that a production company has offered Mansfield the opportunity to make his life story a biopic. So, the life and times of the controversial “Continental Lover” could be hitting the silver screen after the release of the book.

Eddy Mansfield was a main event level star in the territory days of pro wrestling headlining sold out shows especially throughout the southern states. He famously showed the way wrestlers blade during an expose on pro wrestling by John Stossel and 20/20 which was, in recent years, re-examined on the popular VICE series Dark Side of the Ring.

After his time in the ring, Mansfield brought soundstage wrestling to pro wrestling as his promotion forged a deal with Universal Studios long before WCW, the XWF, and TNA utilized the soundstage setting. His promotion boosted the profiles of future legends such as Rob Van Dam and Billy Gunn.

Mansfield has been a successful producer of films and

documentaries.

We will have more on Mansfield’s book and potential movie as we get it!