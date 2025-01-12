Eddy Thorpe earned a shot at the WWE NXT World Title during Saturday night’s live event in Jacksonville, FL.
During Saturday night’s non-televised show, Thorpe won a men’s battle royal match to earn a shot at Oba Femi’s title.
As of this writing, there’s no word on when the match will be taking place.
Eddy Thorpe WINS The Battle Royal#NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/wjvUf1dYRJ
— Hunter (@hjcarp29) January 12, 2025
It’s worth noting that Lola Vice won a women’s battle royal match at Friday night’s NXT live event, which earns her a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.
You can check out the complete results from Saturday night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Jacksonville, FL below:
* Trick Williams def. Anthony Luke
* Wendy Choo def. Tamyra Mae Steele
* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Josh Black, & Steele
* Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner
* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) def. Ridge Holland
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Derrian Gobourne and a partner
* Men’s Battle Royal: Eddy Thorpe wins
* Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, & Guilia def. Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Lainey Reid
* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Jasper Troy
#NXTJacksonville Kelani, Steph & Guilia pic.twitter.com/8MblCWaFJV
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) January 12, 2025
#NXTJacksonville TONIGHT!!!!#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/K1R7NEfjqm
— Luca Crusifino, Esq. (@LucaCrusifino) January 11, 2025
The Don is still North American champion #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/IUl4Zdm0ty
— GMONE (@GDE_08) January 12, 2025
META GIRLS WITH THE WIN#NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/ESYgvFoJRp
— Hunter (@hjcarp29) January 12, 2025
