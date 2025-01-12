Eddy Thorpe earned a shot at the WWE NXT World Title during Saturday night’s live event in Jacksonville, FL.

During Saturday night’s non-televised show, Thorpe won a men’s battle royal match to earn a shot at Oba Femi’s title.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when the match will be taking place.

#NXTJacksonville Eddy Thorpe wins the battle Royal pic.twitter.com/zNwg9RbwDy — Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) January 12, 2025

It’s worth noting that Lola Vice won a women’s battle royal match at Friday night’s NXT live event, which earns her a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

You can check out the complete results from Saturday night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Jacksonville, FL below:

* Trick Williams def. Anthony Luke

* Wendy Choo def. Tamyra Mae Steele

* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Josh Black, & Steele

* Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner

* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) def. Ridge Holland

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Derrian Gobourne and a partner

* Men’s Battle Royal: Eddy Thorpe wins

* Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, & Guilia def. Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Lainey Reid

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Jasper Troy

The Don is still North American champion #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/IUl4Zdm0ty — GMONE (@GDE_08) January 12, 2025