The post-WrestleMania “spring cleaning” of the WWE talent roster continues.

As we noted on Thursday evening, ten to 12 executive and office cuts were made behind-the-scenes in WWE. Soon after the initial report surfaced late Thursday night, whispers began making the rounds regarding several WWE releases on the active talent roster.

Earlier today news broke that Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Several Other WWE Releases took place on the active WWE main roster.

Less than an hour after that story broke, we reported two follow-up names that were making the rounds behind-the-scenes with talent discussing the situation backstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa for tonight’s live episode of WWE SmackDown.

For those who missed it, check out the report regarding two more veteran WWE Superstars included in ongoing WWE releases.

In another update, we are hearing that WWE NXT Superstar Eddy Thorpe has also been released from the company as part of the ongoing talent cuts. His marks the eighth name that we have reported as part of the ongoing WWE releases.

We will keep you posted as additional names and information regarding the ongoing WWE releases continues to surface.

UPDATE: Gigi Dolin Becomes Ninth WWE Superstar Released As Part Of Ongoing Roster Cuts