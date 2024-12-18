Eddy Thorpe wasn’t happy with his controversial loss to Trick Williams on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, both competitors had their shoulders down and separate referees counted simultaneous pinfalls. As a result, the match was ruled a no contest, which means Williams retained the title.

Following the show, Thorpe confronted Shawn Michaels. This led to Thorpe shoving the Heartbreak Kid. Trick Williams then intervened, delivering a Trick Kick to Thorpe.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ethan Page revealed that he lost his smile.

As Je’Von Evans came out to console him, Page attacked Evans by punching him and wrapping a chair around his neck. He then stomped on it. Evans’ mouth was a bloody mess following the segment.

WWE has since posted footage that shows Je’Von Evans bleeding profusely into a towel.

You can check out the gruesome footage below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt)

