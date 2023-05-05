Edge celebrates his 25-year anniversary of debuting in WWE.

The R-Rated Superstar took to Twitter this morning to comment on the milestone and to thank the WWE Universe for reminding him about the incredible ride. His full tweet reads, “25 years ago today this kids’ face first hit @WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff.”

25 years ago today this kids’ face first hit @WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff pic.twitter.com/6tKcpnlUBo — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 4, 2023

Edge returned to WWE back in 2020 after being forced to retire back in 2011. In that time he headlined WrestleMania 37, battled AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38, and defeated Finn Balor inside the Hell In A Cell at this year’s WrestleMania.

Aside from dream matchups, Edge helped start the popular Judgment Day faction. He was selected to SmackDown in the recent WWE draft.