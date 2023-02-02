WWE Hall of Famer Edge and veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus are looking to lock up in the ring again.

Wednesday marked 12 years since then-WWE Champion Sheamus confronted Edge on RAW, right after Edge’s 2010 Royal Rumble win. The segment ended with Sheamus connecting with a cheap shot, but then he missed a Brogue Kick and Edge nailed the Spear.

WWE tweeted a clip of the 2010 RAW segment and Sheamus replied, referring to Edge as a “pretend viking” for his previous role on the Vikings TV show as Kjetill Flatnose.

“.. and here i am about to surpass this gingerist pretend viking. #ultimategrandslamchampion,” Sheamus wrote, referring to how he his eye on GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title.

Edge responded and proposed a match between the two.

“Well right now I’m alone in The Hall of Won It All. I get lonely. Win that IC and we can have a chat Ronnie, whoops, Sheamo. Bout time we have a good old fashioned, grizzled 1 on 1 match,” Edge wrote.

The 45 year old Celtic Warrior then took a friendly shot at the 49 year old Rated R Superstar.

“Got one last banger in ya grandad? Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet.. #therecanbeonlyone,” he wrote back.

Edge has not responded to Sheamus as of this writing. The two WWE veterans have worked a few multi-man matches over the years, and they even teamed up on RAW in May and June 2010, defeating Evan Bourne (Matt Sydal) and John Cena in one match, then wrestling Cena and Randy Orton to a No Contest in the other. Sheamus then captured the WWE Title at WWE Fatal 4 Way in June 2010 by defeating then-champion Cena, Edge, and Orton.

Sheamus is rumored to work a Triple Threat with GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39, while Edge is rumored to face Finn Balor, perhaps inside Hell In a Cell.

