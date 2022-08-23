WWE Hall of Famer Edge spoke to the hometown crowd after last night’s RAW main event win over Damian Priest, and teased his retirement for 2023.

Edge took to the mic after last night’s RAW went off the air and praised Priest as one of the best talents and the future of the industry, adding that he can’t wait to do it some more, and he can’t wait to come back “hopefully one last time, one last time here in Toronto.”

Edge then said he’s looking at the calendar and seeing as how WWE usually comes to Toronto in August, he plans on seeing the hometown fans in August of 2023.

“And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, but that’s OK, man, this is the place for me to do it, OK?” I mean this when I say it – I love all of you. In case you missed it, I love being Canadian, and you know I have to do this… I would be remiss… Go Leafs Go! Go Leafs Go! Go Leafs Go! Go Leafs Go!,’ he said.

Edge returned to WWE in January 2020 at the Royal Rumble for his first match in 9 years after being medically disqualified from competing in 2011 due to spinal stenosis. He suffered a torn triceps during a June 2020 match with Randy Orton, but returned after being on the shelf for 7 months.

