Edge took to Instagram to apologize to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle this week for helping to start the “you suck!” chants years ago.

Angle posted a 2002 SmackDown segment this weekend where Edge tricked him into revealing a “You Suck” t-shirt.

Angle captioned the video with, “How the ‘You Suck’ chants started. Thanks a lot Edge [thumbs down emoji] #itstrue”

Edge responded in the comments section and wrote, “Sorry Kurt. Love you. Makes you feel any better I’m wearing pleather pants and a wet spandex button up.”

Others in the comments section pointed to how the “you suck!” chants actually started in 2001 when Angle was feuding with The Rock.

You can see Angle’s full post below:

