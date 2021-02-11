As noted, Triple H held a media call this afternoon to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event. You can click here for comments on The Velveteen Dream, Rick Steiner’s son, and more. Below are more highlights from the call:

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge wants to work more in NXT. Triple h said Edge has been talking to him for more than one year about coming to NXT to wrestle and to speak with the roster. He even provided a list of NXT Superstars he wants to work with. Edge wants to put over the younger wrestlers. He thinks Edge’s return has been done really well

* He said he would love for WrestleMania to include NXT every year, but if it could be balanced with everything else that is on the card. He loves NXT being a part of the show as it helps drive things forward with the brand

* He wouldn’t be opposed to NXT being in the Elimination Chamber matches but he likes the brands having their own gimmicks and it’s a good thing to keep them separate. NXT has War Games and NXT UK has the Heritage Cup

* He was asked about adding another women’s title. He said he’s not a big fan of having tons of titles in a company, but they’ll see where it goes. The women’s division could get so big another title is justified

* He didn’t know why Steve Cutler was released from his WWE contract but the company is taking COVID-19 very seriously, and they expect talent to do the same. He doesn’t know the situation that led to the departure but he’s heard the same stories and speculation going around

Stay tuned for more.

