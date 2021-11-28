WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be making his grand return on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which will be the R-Rated superstars first appearance since his Hell in a Cell victory over Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel pay per view back in October.

Today the former world champion sent out a tweet to fans asking them who they think he should feud with once he arrives on the red-brand. He writes, “On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin!”

Edge was drafted to Raw back in September.