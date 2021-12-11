WWE Hall of Famer Edge was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show where the R-Rated superstar spoke about lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio, and how he forever changed the pro-wrestling industry with his innovative style and fighting spirit. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Rey Mysterio will not be fully appreciated until he has retired:

“Rey Mysterio, he gets credit but it’s still not the credit he deserves. It really isn’t. I think because he’s been so consistent for so long, that he’s not being appreciated to his full extent. And I do not know if he will be fully appreciated until he retires, and I think that’s when people, when there’s no Rey Mysterio on the show, they’ll go, ‘Oh, but wait, we need Rey.’ I think as a writer, I think as a company, I think as a fan, I think as a colleague — although, I think colleagues and peers appreciate him more than anyone else because they truly, fully grasp it and understand it.”

On his recent Hell in a Cell with Roman Reigns:

“That dude, for his style and what he’s done, to still even be in there at all, let alone to be at the level he’s performing at — he just did a Hell in a Cell with Roman Reigns. I mean, the guy, the term legend is thrown around a lot. The dude’s a legend. He is a living legend, and one day, people will fully, fully latch on to how special Rey Mysterio is.”

How despite his size he has changed the industry:

“There’s [his size], too. Think about all the obstacles and hurdles that he has knocked down, and how he changed an industry. Because without him, I don’t think Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) breaks through. You know what I mean? And a lot of talents like that, I think Rey Mysterio is the reason that happened. He proved it to work and people would buy it and people would pay to see it.”

