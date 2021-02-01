Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Edge being interviewed by a WWE reporter after his big 30-Man Royal Rumble Match win last night.

Edge was asked what it’s like knowing he’s going to the main event of WrestleMania 37.

“It means a lot,” he said. “If you had told me four years ago that I’d be in the Royal Rumble, go in first, winning it to go to WrestleMania… I still feel like I need to pinch myself, I still feel like I’m going to wake up. It doesn’t make sense. And then for Jay (Christian) to be in there, it just… if you wrote this as a script for Hollywood they’d say it’s impossible, it can never happen, it’s not realistic. Yet here we are.

“I don’t get it and I think I’m going to stop trying to get it, and just enjoy it, and stop analyzing it, and analyzing why and how, and all of these things. I’m just going to go, fuck it, it’s happening, and it’s awesome. I feel great, and I have my best friend back with me again. You know, it’s just… I can’t… I’m very happy.”

