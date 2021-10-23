Yesterday someone on Twitter shared footage of an episode of the Dini Petty talk show from 1992, which featured the legendary Bret “The Hitman” Hart, who worked for WWE at the time, answering a question from a young wrestler asking how he could break into the business. That fan was fellow Hall of Famer Edge, who today tweeted out a response to the video crediting Hart for giving him a concrete answer off-camera.

The R-Rated superstar writes, “Thought this footage was lost.After the show Bret found me and apologized for not being able to give me more advice. I eventually went and trained at his house and he cracked the door to WWE for me to kick open. Truly gave back to the business. Also, my mullet game was top tier.”

Edge would go on to train at the Hart Family dungeon and begin his historic career with WWE around 1997. Check out the footage below.

