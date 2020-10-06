WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter after Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event and gave props to Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor for their main event match.
“@FinnBalor @KORcombat that was outstanding,” he wrote.
You can click here for the latest post-Takeover injury updates on Balor and O’Reilly.
Below is Edge’s full tweet:
@FinnBalor @KORcombat that was outstanding
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2020
