WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter after Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event and gave props to Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor for their main event match.

“@FinnBalor @KORcombat that was outstanding,” he wrote.

You can click here for the latest post-Takeover injury updates on Balor and O’Reilly.

Below is Edge’s full tweet:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.