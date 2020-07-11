Edge Comments On Wednesday Night War Between AEW and NXT: “Now’s A Great Time To Be A Wrestling Fan”

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke to Screen Rant to hype his new movie Money Plane where the Rated-R superstar commented on the ongoing Wednesday Night War between AEW and NXT. Highlights from the interview is below.
Says competition is a good thing:
I think competition in anything is always a good thing. I think it forces people to up their game and not rest on their laurels. I think, if I’m looking at it from the performer’s aspect, it’s another place to be able to apply your trade, and that’s amazing. That’s never a bad thing.
Says it’s a great time to be a wrestling fan:
I think it ups everyone’s game. As a wrestling fan, that’s never a bad thing! To have, you know, a lot of different options. Now’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. It’s a really good time to be a performer, too. I look at it from the aspect of, I’m someone who always wants to be the best. I always want my character to stand out. That’s even more so if there’s more competition. Personally, I think it’s a good thing.
Full interview can be found here.
