WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke Revolver Magazine to discuss all things pro-wrestling, most notably how big a part heavy metal and rock music influenced his character, especially when he broke off for his singles run. Highlights from the interview are below.

How much heavy metal and rock influenced his character early on:

Heavy metal and rock music was the bedrock for Edge — it’s where it all came from. Everything about creating that character in the beginning, metal was such a huge part of what I wanted to convey. There was a little bit of a Type O Negative vibe, some Nine Inch Nails in there. And then there was also Blade in there, and the Lost Boys.

Talks the visuals of the Brood:

Then there’s the visuals: the circle of fire, and that’s something that you could see at a metal show. It became part of our presentation. I’m also wearing a PVC trench coat, we all got long hair and we’re spitting blood so there’s elements of KISS, Marilyn Manson and Bowie. Then when I look at what the genesis is of Edge and Christian, well, that’s sort of based off Bill & Ted. Which is so heavily influenced by the music, by the soundtracks. You think of the Bogus Journey soundtrack, it’s ridiculous. Faith No More, Megadeth, Kiss. It’s amazing! And really, heavy metal became a template for a lot of the decisions where to go.

On breaking off as a singles star and how his entrance music was a big part of that: