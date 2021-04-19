Edge did a media conference call before WrestleMania 37 where he wrestled Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the Universal Title on night 2 in a three-way match.

During it, he spoke about the lack of part-timers at this year’s WrestleMania. Here is what he had to say:

“A large segment of our fanbase always says, ‘Part-timers always clog up.’ Well, they aren’t this year, but then you’ll get people complaining that they aren’t there,” Edge pointed out. “You can’t please everybody. It’s just the nature of the beast, but I do think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of talent to really get a chance to step up, and that’s exciting. As a talent, personally before, I was always excited when those guys came back.

“For instance, WrestleMania 18 in Toronto, [Hulk] Hogan – Rock, are you kidding me? I’m excited about that because I’m a fan, and to me, with those guys back, that’s more eyeballs and if I’m not on the show, then I just got to do more to get on the show. I always took that responsibility upon myself, but this year, the chains are off. It’s a fun opportunity to see a Cesaro get the kind of chance he’s getting, to see Matt Riddle and Sheamus. Bobby Lashley, after all of these years get an opportunity to walk into this as WWE Champion at 44, that’s incredible. Then you got Sasha [Banks] and Bianca [Belair] who are breaking boundaries.

“There’s a lot of exciting and fun elements, and it almost feels like, I don’t want to say a rebuilding phase, but it almost feels like, okay, here’s this group, and we’re moving forward now. And for whatever reason, my old butt from the past generation is in on this ride too. That’s super exciting because I want to be on this ride with everybody. That’s why I am showing up every week. That’s why I’m doing the same schedule as everybody else right now because if I’m asked to be in this position, that’s what it entails, and at the end of the day, I love doing this.”