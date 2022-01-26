WWE Hall of Famer Edge spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where the R-Rated superstar will be teaming up with his wife, Beth Phoenix, to battle the duo of The Miz and Maryse. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t think his character needs another world title reign in WWE:

“I can’t say that Edge needs it. When I look at the character, and I look at everything I accomplished with the character, what does one more mean? I don’t know. Is it a cool, redemptive story? This guy had it pulled away from him, and now he’s fighting to get it back. It has a bit of a feel-good, Rocky vibe to it. But if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

How his focus is on producing good matchups and good stories:

“I came back to do this again. Are my storylines compelling? Do people want to watch them? And am I competing at the same level or better than I was before? That is my focus. Mentally, I feel like I’m in a way better place in terms of telling stories than I was when I had to retire. That’s really all that matters to me—how good are the matches, how good are the stories.”