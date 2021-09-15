Edge did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about how he’s eager to share the ring with Sami Zayn.

“I would love to share the ring with Sami Zayn. And I would love to do it in Toronto. We’d keep it real simple. He can come out in his Habs jersey, I’ll come out in my Leafs jersey, and we’ll go from there.”

Edge also talked about the key to Zayn’s success as a heel.