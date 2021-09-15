Edge did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics.
During it, he spoke about how he’s eager to share the ring with Sami Zayn.
“I would love to share the ring with Sami Zayn. And I would love to do it in Toronto. We’d keep it real simple. He can come out in his Habs jersey, I’ll come out in my Leafs jersey, and we’ll go from there.”
Edge also talked about the key to Zayn’s success as a heel.
“There’s a key to Sami’s success,” Copeland says. “There is an element of truth to all his promos. As a heel, you have to have that nugget of truth. If you have it, you can push everything else forward. So his promos feel much more real. He’s doing incredible work.”
“The crowd just knows to boo this guy,” Copeland says. “That’s to his credit. His promos, his character work—Sami is incredible. He’s gone from El Generico, then this plucky babyface with checkered tights and Mighty Mighty Bosstones–type music. Now he looks like some kind of dictator. I really dig it. Thinking about it, I can’t wait for it to happen.”