WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter earlier today to hype this evening’s Money In The Bank pay per view, where the R-Rated Superstar challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Edge says he’s going for his 12th world title reign writing, “Today at #MITB I go for the dirty dozen. Let’s go.”

The official WWE Twitter account wished Mandy Rose a happy birthday. The Golden Goddess, who returned to NXT on this past week’s episode on USA, turned 31.