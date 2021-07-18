WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter earlier today to hype this evening’s Money In The Bank pay per view, where the R-Rated Superstar challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Edge says he’s going for his 12th world title reign writing, “Today at #MITB I go for the dirty dozen. Let’s go.”
Today at #MITB I go for the dirty dozen. Let's go
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 18, 2021
The official WWE Twitter account wished Mandy Rose a happy birthday. The Golden Goddess, who returned to NXT on this past week’s episode on USA, turned 31.
Happy birthday to the Golden Goddess, @WWE_MandyRose! ✨
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021