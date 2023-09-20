The WWE Hall of Famer Edge will star in the upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series on Disney+ where he will play Ares, the God of War, in a recurring guest star role.

The former WWE Champion, who is currently considering his options after his WWE contract expired this month, has previously acted in shows like “Vikings,” “Haven,” and “The Flash,” as well as films like “Money Plane” and “Interrogation.”

The series is based on the novel series by Rick Riordan. It is set to premiere on December 20, 2023, with eight episodes in the first season.