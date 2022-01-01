WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter this morning to hype up his match with The Miz on today’s Day 1 pay per view. The R-Rated superstar writes, “Odd graphic making me look like a lumberjack Galactus. Showin you I have a finger! And I will use this and my 9 others to punch the mouth that runs marathons at #WWEDay1 tonight when I beat Miz, only on @peacocktv.”

Speaking of Day 1…WWE has released a new video promo hyping up this evening’s show and highlighting top stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Big E, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, and more.