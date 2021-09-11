– WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the annual post-Christmas live event on Sunday, December 26. The tradition did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Ticketmaster pre-sale began late last night with the “HOLIDAY” pre-sale code.

– Indie wrestler Aaron Rourke of WrestlePro was one of the wrestlers used as one of the EMTs in the stretcher job angle with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which came after his loss to Seth Rollins, according to PWInsider. Other indie stars backstage for the show were former Impact Wrestling star Kevin Matthews, and OVW stars The Tate Twins, who were previously known as Dalton Castle’s Boys in ROH.

– Speaking of Edge, he was apparently very emotional for his first match at Madison Square Garden in years last night. There was a moment during a commercial break, following Edge’s entrance, where he got down on his hands and knees, then kissed the mat.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for Edge and Rollins after last night’s stretcher job on Super SmackDown, but at one point The Rated R Superstar was rumored for a move to RAW this year.

– There was a strict “no visitors” policy backstage at MSG for last night’s taping.

– MSG gave out personalized gift boxes to the WWE talents as a way to welcome them back home. Below are boxes given to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.