WWE Hall of Famer Edge, possibly as Brood Edge, is scheduled to lock up with “The Demon” Finn Balor inside Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39 this coming weekend. The Rated R Superstar recently spoke with Sportsnet 590 The Fan and commented on his mindset going into Hell In a Cell on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

“Well, again, I have a history of doing stupid things, right? You do because it’s a Hell in a Cell match and because people expect a certain level of, I don’t know, brutality within the performance,” he said. “You gotta up the stakes. So I do. I think outside of the box and I think about what’s physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have. But I always try and make sure that I save them for WrestleMania or I’ll save them where it’ll actually mean something and be remembered.

“I’m not diving face-first through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back unless it’s WrestleMania, because I know that will be one that people are gonna remember. If you just do it on RAW one week, well, then it’s gone and it’s not gonna be remembered because there’s 52 other RAWs or 51 other RAWs during the year. WrestleMania happens once a year. If you’re a casual fan, you may be watching. If you’re a wrestling fan, you’re definitely watching and that’s the one that I know has the worldwide eyeballs on it so that’s where you gotta go for it and man, you put me in a Hell in a Cell, I gotta go for it even if I’m 49-years-old. That’s just part of the way I’m wired so, I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We’ll see if they let me try them, they probably won’t. But we’ll see.”

