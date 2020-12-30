– Below is a new WWE Top 10 video featuring the most surprising returns of 2020. #10 goes to Big Show’s post-WrestleMania 36 return to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, while #1 goes to WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his Royal Rumble return.

– Speaking of Edge, The Rated R Superstar is featured in the second part of the sixth and final season of History’s Vikings, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Edge stars as a character named Kjetill. He took to Twitter today to comment on the final season.

“The final season of @HistoryVikings is streaming now on @PrimeVideo What happens to this chipper fella named Kjetill? Who sails to Valhalla? I lost 37lbs for this seasons’ story arc(you’ll see why). It was…challenging, but I’m so happy with the final product. Hope you enjoy,” he wrote.

The second part of the final season features 10 new episodes. You can see Edge’s full tweet below:

