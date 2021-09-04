WWE Hall of Famer Edge issued a short statement on his Twitter account this morning hyping up his highly-anticipated rematch with former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins on next week’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden. The R-Rated superstar is ready to tear the roof off of MSG, later adding that it may be the very last time he ever gets to wrestle in the historic venue.

Edge writes, “Friday. Smackdown. Edge vs Rollins II. The Garden. I never thought I’d have the opportunity to wrestle in MSG again. Realistically this could be the last time I do. Let’s blow the roof off New York.”

Edge and Rollins clashed for the first time ever at last month’s SummerSlam pay per view, with Edge picking up the victory by submission in what many called the best match of the night.